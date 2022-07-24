Ampleforth Governance Token (FORTH) Price Hits $3.61 on Major Exchanges

Ampleforth Governance Token (FORTH) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 23rd. One Ampleforth Governance Token coin can now be bought for $3.61 or 0.00016139 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ampleforth Governance Token has a total market cap of $55.21 million and $3.91 million worth of Ampleforth Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ampleforth Governance Token has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004472 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001600 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00017381 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001839 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00032910 BTC.
About Ampleforth Governance Token
Ampleforth Governance Token’s total supply is 15,297,897 coins. Ampleforth Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @AmpleforthOrg.
