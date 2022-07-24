Analysts Set Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) Target Price at $147.67

Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $147.67.

DAVA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Endava from $155.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Endava from $154.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Endava from $200.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Endava from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on Endava from $200.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Endava by 92.0% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Endava in the first quarter worth $88,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Endava in the fourth quarter worth $140,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in Endava by 25,025.0% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loews Corp purchased a new stake in Endava in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. 49.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Endava stock opened at $95.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.14 and a 200 day moving average of $111.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.26 and a beta of 1.21. Endava has a 12-month low of $82.01 and a 12-month high of $172.41.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.10. Endava had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The business had revenue of $169.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 50.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Endava will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. The company offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

