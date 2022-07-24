Analysts Set Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Price Target at $63.39

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.71.

KNX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna raised their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised Knight-Swift Transportation from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation to $66.00 in a report on Friday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNX. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 859 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 217,317 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 544,659 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,191,000 after buying an additional 2,422 shares during the period. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 26,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Price Performance

NYSE KNX opened at $51.17 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 1-year low of $42.50 and a 1-year high of $62.29.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.06. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 12.26%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.97%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

