Analysts Set Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) Price Target at $24.00

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Playtika from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Playtika from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Playtika from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Playtika from $27.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on Playtika from $35.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Playtika by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 5,741,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,264,000 after acquiring an additional 380,265 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Playtika by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,724,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,983,000 after buying an additional 1,100,701 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Playtika by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 5,150,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,053,000 after buying an additional 766,544 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in Playtika by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 3,000,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,877,000 after purchasing an additional 352,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jeneq Management LP purchased a new position in Playtika in the first quarter valued at about $51,379,000. 20.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Playtika Trading Down 3.3 %

PLTK opened at $12.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.33. Playtika has a 12 month low of $11.57 and a 12 month high of $30.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.56 and a 200 day moving average of $16.27.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). Playtika had a net margin of 13.58% and a negative return on equity of 82.08%. The business had revenue of $679.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Playtika’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Playtika will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Playtika

About Playtika

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

