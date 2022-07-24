Analysts Set Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Price Target at $44.29

Shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.67.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SUN shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Sunoco from $47.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Sunoco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho upgraded Sunoco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Sunoco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st.

Get Sunoco alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Sunoco

In related news, CEO Joseph Kim acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.49 per share, for a total transaction of $177,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Institutional Trading of Sunoco

Sunoco Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 1.7% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 15,519 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 31,365 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,011 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 7.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 5.9% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.25% of the company’s stock.

SUN opened at $38.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Sunoco has a 1 year low of $34.26 and a 1 year high of $46.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.51.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $1.43. Sunoco had a return on equity of 70.31% and a net margin of 3.00%. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Sunoco will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Sunoco Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.8255 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Sunoco’s payout ratio is 55.00%.

About Sunoco

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

Recommended Stories

