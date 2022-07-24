Analysts Set The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Price Target at $108.85

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $111.93.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Progressive in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Progressive in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Progressive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $113.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Progressive in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a research note on Friday, July 15th.

Get Progressive alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total value of $120,133.53. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,526,431.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 558 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.94, for a total transaction of $63,020.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,391,897.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,067 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total value of $120,133.53. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,526,431.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Progressive

Progressive Stock Down 0.1 %

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,453,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,523,234,000 after buying an additional 1,250,492 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,790,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,700,376,000 after buying an additional 1,393,588 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 17.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 33,242,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,789,267,000 after buying an additional 4,980,478 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Progressive by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,182,740 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,790,308,000 after purchasing an additional 572,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Progressive by 5.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,368,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,181,877,000 after purchasing an additional 510,993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $111.19 on Friday. Progressive has a 12-month low of $89.35 and a 12-month high of $122.24. The company has a market cap of $65.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.55.

Progressive declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 18th that allows the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

Progressive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.