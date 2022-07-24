AntiMatter (MATTER) Achieves Market Capitalization of $14.92 Million

AntiMatter (MATTER) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 24th. One AntiMatter coin can currently be bought for $0.48 or 0.00000995 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. AntiMatter has a market capitalization of $14.92 million and $270,205.00 worth of AntiMatter was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, AntiMatter has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

AntiMatter Profile

AntiMatter (CRYPTO:MATTER) is a coin. It was first traded on February 19th, 2021. AntiMatter’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,301,449 coins. AntiMatter’s official Twitter account is @antimatterdefi.

AntiMatter Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AntiMatter is a lightweight on-chain DeFi perpetual derivative protocol based on a polarized token model. Antimatter will aim for simplicity and normalization as the main priority for every product released. The initial Antimatter product will be an ETH perpetual put option product where anyone can short and long at any given time with secondary market opportunities (market-making and arbitrage). “

