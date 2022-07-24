Apollo Currency Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $753,276.00 (APL)

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 23rd. In the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Apollo Currency has a total market cap of $10.08 million and approximately $753,276.00 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.40 or 0.00104622 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000567 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00019155 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001504 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.46 or 0.00243552 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.25 or 0.00041376 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00008049 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000165 BTC.

About Apollo Currency

Apollo Currency (CRYPTO:APL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 28th, 2018. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Apollo Currency’s official website is www.apollocurrency.com.

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollo Currency should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Apollo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

