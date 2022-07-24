Appleton Group LLC Buys 441 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Appleton Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 89.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 936 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the quarter. Netflix comprises approximately 0.5% of Appleton Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Appleton Group LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the first quarter worth $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $590.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $245.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $300.00 to $245.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Pivotal Research decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $235.00 to $175.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $323.92.

Netflix Stock Down 1.5 %

NFLX stock opened at $220.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $299.74. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.71 and a twelve month high of $700.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.24. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.97 EPS. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

