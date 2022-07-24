Appleton Group LLC Grows Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Appleton Group LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,547 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 0.8% of Appleton Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Appleton Group LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 583.3% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 105.0% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

META has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.60.

Insider Activity

Meta Platforms Stock Down 7.6 %

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total transaction of $287,067.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,466.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total value of $287,067.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,466.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $2,327,429.16. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 11,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,366,160.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,504 shares of company stock valued at $9,040,633. Company insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

META opened at $169.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.87. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.25 and a 52 week high of $384.33. The company has a market capitalization of $458.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.40.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $27.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.