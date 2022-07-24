Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Sold by Cullen Capital Management LLC

Cullen Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $2,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Paragon Capital Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.8% during the first quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 3,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 42.6% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.6% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

NYSE ADM opened at $73.84 on Friday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $57.29 and a 12 month high of $98.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.82.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.55. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $23.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.82.

Insider Activity at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In related news, CFO Vikram Luthar sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total transaction of $671,925.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,302 shares in the company, valued at $6,477,536.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

(Get Rating)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

