Ardor (ARDR) Market Capitalization Reaches $102.97 Million

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. Ardor has a total market cap of $102.97 million and $2.98 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ardor coin can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000469 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Ardor has traded 0% higher against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.39 or 0.00101966 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000563 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00018636 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001482 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000313 BTC.
- Elrond (EGLD) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.44 or 0.00238809 BTC.
- Helium (HNT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00040780 BTC.
- Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00007871 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000165 BTC.
About Ardor
Ardor (ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The Reddit community for Ardor is /r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official message board is nxtforum.org. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ArdorPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Ardor Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Ardor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ardor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.