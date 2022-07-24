Arizona State Retirement System Has $30.41 Million Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,605 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $30,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lee Financial Co raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 671.4% in the 4th quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 54 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.01, for a total transaction of $3,280,266.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,699,536. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 932 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.26, for a total value of $456,922.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,613.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.01, for a total value of $3,280,266.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,600 shares in the company, valued at $16,699,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,577 shares of company stock worth $8,503,327. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

NYSE:NOW opened at $446.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $89.56 billion, a PE ratio of 406.15, a P/E/G ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $462.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $510.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $406.47 and a fifty-two week high of $707.60.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on NOW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $680.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $695.00 to $590.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $670.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $624.81.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

