Arizona State Retirement System Has $44.93 Million Stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 140,644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 792 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Linde were worth $44,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. First National Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Linde by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 63,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,920 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 13,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 8,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 3,593 shares in the last quarter. NatWest Group plc boosted its position in shares of Linde by 233.9% during the 1st quarter. NatWest Group plc now owns 8,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after acquiring an additional 5,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Linde by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 2,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Linde alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LIN shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. AlphaValue raised shares of Linde to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 price target on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $367.80.

Linde Trading Down 0.5 %

LIN opened at $285.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $143.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $300.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $306.59. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $265.12 and a fifty-two week high of $352.18.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. Linde had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 12.62%. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Andreas Opfermann sold 186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.55, for a total transaction of $57,948.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,671 shares in the company, valued at $520,600.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Linde

(Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.