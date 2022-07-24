Arizona State Retirement System Has $46.97 Million Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 307,327 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,610 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $46,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 202 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $153.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $118.22 and a 1 year high of $193.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $134.07 and its 200-day moving average is $149.47.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 103.73%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. Equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.71%.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $197,653.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.92.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

