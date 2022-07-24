Arizona State Retirement System Has $58.58 Million Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,251,116 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 3,336 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Comcast were worth $58,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in Comcast by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on CMCSA. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of Comcast to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.22.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $42.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.13 and a 200-day moving average of $44.88. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $37.56 and a one year high of $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $193.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.97.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $31.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.84%.

Insider Transactions at Comcast

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

