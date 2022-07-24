Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 425 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 223,115 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and makes up about 0.5% of Arizona State Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $63,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Stock Up 0.6 %

LLY stock opened at $328.75 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $220.20 and a 1-year high of $335.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $312.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $284.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.37.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.30. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 97.58% and a net margin of 20.90%. The firm had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.07%.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 17,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.76, for a total value of $5,760,075.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,966,500 shares in the company, valued at $34,595,892,540. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total value of $313,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,966,522.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 17,310 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.76, for a total value of $5,760,075.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,966,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,595,892,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,104,337 shares of company stock worth $349,826,141 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LLY. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.94.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

