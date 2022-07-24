Arizona State Retirement System Raises Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 397,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $33,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,667,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,859,032,000 after acquiring an additional 4,305,161 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 34,047,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,863,369,000 after purchasing an additional 496,137 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,307,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,038,366,000 after acquiring an additional 681,202 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,578,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,646,522,000 after acquiring an additional 267,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth $1,127,795,000. 87.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

NYSE SCHW opened at $62.99 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $59.35 and a 52 week high of $96.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $114.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.61.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SCHW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $81.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $123.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.58.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $7,524,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 71,083,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,456,923,223.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger purchased 63,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.07 per share, for a total transaction of $4,238,019.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 432,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,016,158.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $7,524,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 71,083,305 shares in the company, valued at $4,456,923,223.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 104,169 shares of company stock worth $7,081,708. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

