Arizona State Retirement System Reduces Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 369,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,495 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $32,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

Shares of MS stock opened at $82.43 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $72.05 and a 52-week high of $109.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.50 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 22.76%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 14.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 37.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Morgan Stanley

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $79.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,982,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 179,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,230,305.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on MS shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 price target on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.75.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

