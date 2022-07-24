Arizona State Retirement System Sells 10,616 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 544,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,616 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $29,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Trust Co increased its stake in Citigroup by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 24,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 7,563 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,539,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,716,000 after acquiring an additional 5,615 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Citigroup by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 52,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scott & Selber Inc. increased its stake in Citigroup by 69.8% in the 1st quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 40,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 16,568 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Citigroup from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Citigroup from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet cut Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Citigroup from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $54.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.95.

C opened at $51.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $102.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.44 and a 12 month high of $74.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.91.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $19.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 20.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

