Arizona State Retirement System Sells 30,571 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,094,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,571 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $53,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,566,470,000. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,966,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,485,787,000 after purchasing an additional 8,421,820 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,758,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $852,047,000 after purchasing an additional 321,934 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 9,845,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $472,383,000 after purchasing an additional 780,425 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,331,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,344,000 after purchasing an additional 418,123 shares during the period. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $43.17 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $36.54 and a 52-week high of $60.30. The company has a market capitalization of $163.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.98%.

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total transaction of $1,008,788.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,478 shares in the company, valued at $954,482.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WFC shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $48.00 price target on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.31.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

