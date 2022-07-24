ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Sold by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 71,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,844 shares during the period. ASML comprises about 1.3% of Trillium Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $47,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of ASML by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group increased its stake in shares of ASML by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $534.26 on Friday. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $412.67 and a 52-week high of $895.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $509.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $595.55. The firm has a market cap of $218.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.27.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $1.70. ASML had a net margin of 31.36% and a return on equity of 64.93%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $4.1903 per share. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.08. This represents a yield of 0.01468%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 3rd. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.13%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on ASML from €960.00 ($969.70) to €920.00 ($929.29) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Argus assumed coverage on ASML in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $590.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on ASML from $925.00 to $794.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Societe Generale cut their price target on ASML from €800.00 ($808.08) to €710.00 ($717.17) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $747.91.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

