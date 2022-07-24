ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Given New SEK 280 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group from SEK 275 to SEK 280 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ASAZY. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 330 to SEK 280 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup lowered shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 269 to SEK 280 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 270 to SEK 260 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $279.50.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Stock Down 1.1 %

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) stock opened at $11.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 12-month low of $10.28 and a 12-month high of $16.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.28 and its 200 day moving average is $12.66. The company has a market capitalization of $25.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.90.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Company Profile

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:ASAZY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 15.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, access control devices, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

