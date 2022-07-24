Asset Management Corp IL ADV Sells 8,768 Shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

Asset Management Corp IL ADV trimmed its stake in shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) by 31.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,768 shares during the quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s holdings in Rocket Companies were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RKT. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,298,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,183,000 after acquiring an additional 934,907 shares during the last quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. bought a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $11,947,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 2,022.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 492,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,894,000 after acquiring an additional 469,200 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Rocket Companies by 961.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 365,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,118,000 after purchasing an additional 331,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patient Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Rocket Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,959,000. 3.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rocket Companies Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of Rocket Companies stock opened at $9.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a PE ratio of 5.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 13.54 and a current ratio of 13.54. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.27 and a 52 week high of $19.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.21.

Insider Activity at Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Rocket Companies had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 31.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jay Farner bought 31,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.46 per share, with a total value of $200,906.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,740,107 shares in the company, valued at $17,701,091.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 839,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,937,124 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RKT shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Rocket Companies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup downgraded Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Rocket Companies from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.38.

About Rocket Companies

(Get Rating)

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

