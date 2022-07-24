Asset Management Corp IL ADV Takes Position in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Asset Management Corp IL ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,130 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RIVN. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Rivian Automotive

In other news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 6,034 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of 25.56, for a total value of 154,229.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 80,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 2,064,685.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 6,034 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of 25.56, for a total value of 154,229.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 80,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 2,064,685.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of 29.31 per share, for a total transaction of 1,172,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 92,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 2,714,574.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,006,926 shares of company stock valued at $402,737,029. 2.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on RIVN shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $100.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Rivian Automotive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $112.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $84.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rivian Automotive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of 68.94.

Shares of RIVN opened at 32.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is 29.09 and its 200 day moving average price is 44.03. The company has a quick ratio of 10.86, a current ratio of 11.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of 19.25 and a twelve month high of 179.47.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of -1.50 by 0.07. The business had revenue of 95.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 113.64 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -6.39 EPS for the current year.

About Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

