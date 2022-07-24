Atari Token (ATRI) Price Reaches $0.0040 on Top Exchanges

Atari Token (ATRI) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 24th. Over the last week, Atari Token has traded up 21.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Atari Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0040 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Atari Token has a market cap of $5.93 million and approximately $63,424.00 worth of Atari Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,713.32 or 1.00033523 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004399 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00006609 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004406 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003859 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.
Atari Token Profile
Atari Token (ATRI) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2020. Atari Token’s total supply is 1,975,082,183 coins and its circulating supply is 1,481,092,185 coins. Atari Token’s official Twitter account is @atari. Atari Token’s official website is www.atarichain.com.
