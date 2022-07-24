AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stock Holdings Lifted by Foresight Wealth Management LLC

Foresight Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,393 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,314 shares during the quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of T. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 29,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 6,465 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 10,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,598 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 4,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
AT&T Stock Performance
AT&T stock opened at $18.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.21. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.62 and a 52-week high of $21.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.89.
AT&T Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.03%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 40.81%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on AT&T from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.43.
AT&T Profile
AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.
