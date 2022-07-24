AT&T (NYSE:T) Lowered to Equal Weight at Barclays

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $20.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $22.00. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 8.70% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on T. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. UBS Group reduced their target price on AT&T from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup reduced their target price on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price target on AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.43.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $18.40 on Friday. AT&T has a 12-month low of $16.62 and a 12-month high of $21.55. The company has a market capitalization of $131.73 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 13.41%. The company had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that AT&T will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 31,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in AT&T by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 67,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after buying an additional 3,637 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 29,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 6,465 shares during the period. S.C. Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $418,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. 53.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

