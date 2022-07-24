Aua Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Aua Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,406 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Aua Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Walmart by 1.1% in the first quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 16,754 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 74,559 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 2,439 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 28,849 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total value of $1,219,421.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,526,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,789,387.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,904,072 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of WMT stock opened at $132.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $362.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $124.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.06.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Walmart from $171.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $153.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $134.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Walmart from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.96.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

