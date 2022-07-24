Aua Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Aua Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,590 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Aua Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Aua Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $3,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 845.0% during the 1st quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 122,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,837,000 after buying an additional 109,421 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 7,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 447,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,124,000 after buying an additional 7,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Day In July LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 103.0% during the 1st quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 32,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,741,000 after buying an additional 16,528 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJH opened at $239.15 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $218.00 and a 1 year high of $292.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $253.22.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

