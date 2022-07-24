Aua Capital Management LLC Has $1.30 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Aua Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 0.7% of Aua Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Aua Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VIG. City Holding Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 5,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 1,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 3,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $148.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $146.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.20. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $137.50 and a one year high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

