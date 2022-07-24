Aua Capital Management LLC Has $178,000 Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Aua Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 44.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 650 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 127.7% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 80.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $290.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $287.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $236.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $247.18.

Union Pacific Price Performance

UNP opened at $213.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.17. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $195.68 and a 12-month high of $278.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $214.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $236.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.93. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 29.23%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $1.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.46%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also

