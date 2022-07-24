Aua Capital Management LLC Purchases 300 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Aua Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,083 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at $261,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Country Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 452 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 85,404 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,404,000 after purchasing an additional 3,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 9,295 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,853,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Accenture Stock Performance

NYSE:ACN opened at $288.01 on Friday. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $261.77 and a 1-year high of $417.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $284.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $312.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture Announces Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.05). Accenture had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $16.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Accenture from $340.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Accenture in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Accenture in a report on Friday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $337.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on Accenture from $443.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Accenture from $390.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total value of $232,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,846 shares in the company, valued at $6,784,275.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total transaction of $232,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,846 shares in the company, valued at $6,784,275.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $1,693,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 159,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,248,555.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,278 shares of company stock worth $2,814,334 over the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Accenture

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

