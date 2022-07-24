Aua Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 495 Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Aua Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 495 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 84.0% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $107.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.77. The company has a market cap of $22.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.88, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.17. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.39 and a 12-month high of $165.40.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.21. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ZBH shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet to $115.00 in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Zuilen Wilfred Van sold 531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.22, for a total value of $55,871.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,692.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

Further Reading

