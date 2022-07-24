Aua Capital Management LLC Sells 100 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Aua Capital Management LLC lowered its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,196 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Aua Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth $1,444,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,547 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,016 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in EOG Resources by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,225 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,006 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total value of $143,173.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,402,361.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,006 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total value of $143,173.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,402,361.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 1,905 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.60, for a total transaction of $267,843.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 66,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,417,388. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,395 shares of company stock valued at $883,134 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EOG Resources Stock Performance

A number of research firms recently commented on EOG. KeyCorp increased their target price on EOG Resources from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $123.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial increased their target price on EOG Resources from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays set a $165.00 target price on EOG Resources in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.32.

EOG Resources stock opened at $101.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $119.60 and a 200-day moving average of $116.61. The firm has a market cap of $59.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.69. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.81 and a 1-year high of $147.99.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 29.77%. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 16.6 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.05%.

EOG Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Featured Stories

