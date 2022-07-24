Aua Capital Management LLC Sells 211 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Aua Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises approximately 1.0% of Aua Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Aua Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Old Port Advisors grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% during the first quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 2,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Shearwater Capital LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.0% during the first quarter. Shearwater Capital LLC now owns 5,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 15,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at $557,000. 33.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $160.67 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $158.02 and a 1-year high of $193.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.71.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

