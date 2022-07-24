Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Stock Rating Lowered by National Bankshares

National Bankshares downgraded shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has C$13.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$15.50.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cormark lowered their price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$15.50 to C$14.25 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. CIBC decreased their target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$15.00 to C$14.25 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$14.50 to C$13.75 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$14.85 to C$13.50 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$15.75 to C$15.25 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$14.30.

Shares of APR.UN opened at C$13.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$519.33 million and a PE ratio of 5.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$13.33 and a 200 day moving average of C$13.86. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a 52-week low of C$12.19 and a 52-week high of C$15.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.57.

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

