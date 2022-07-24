AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) is Aew Capital Management L P’s 5th Largest Position

Aew Capital Management L P lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 690,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,343 shares during the quarter. AvalonBay Communities comprises approximately 5.0% of Aew Capital Management L P’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Aew Capital Management L P owned about 0.49% of AvalonBay Communities worth $171,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,215,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,843,305,000 after acquiring an additional 898,161 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,364,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,379,927,000 after acquiring an additional 658,377 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter valued at $1,499,421,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,917,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $735,258,000 after acquiring an additional 127,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,217,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $560,091,000 after acquiring an additional 182,680 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on AVB shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $214.00 to $174.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $260.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $263.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.50.

AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $198.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $197.26 and its 200-day moving average is $225.78. The company has a market cap of $27.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $183.35 and a 12 month high of $259.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is currently 79.10%.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

