Aventus (AVT) 24 Hour Volume Tops $465,555.00

Aventus (AVT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. During the last week, Aventus has traded 13.5% lower against the dollar. One Aventus coin can now be bought for $1.41 or 0.00006427 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Aventus has a total market capitalization of $8.47 million and $465,555.00 worth of Aventus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004557 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21,963.41 or 0.99997356 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00006667 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003884 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Aventus Coin Profile

Aventus (AVT) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2017. Aventus’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,000 coins. Aventus’ official website is aventus.io. The Reddit community for Aventus is /r/Aventus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aventus’ official Twitter account is @AventusPF and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aventus’ official message board is blog.aventus.io.

Aventus Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Aventus Network (AvN) is​ a​ layer-2 blockchain protocol designed to bring scalability, lower costs and speed to Ethereum transactions. It enables digital asset issuance, management and ownership, bringing the scale of permissioned blockchains and the security and interoperability of public blockchains — without the shortcomings of either. AVT, the Aventus Network’s native token, is used in the Aventus proof-of-stake-based layer-2 solution for achieving scalability, speed, and cost-effectiveness on the public Ethereum network by aligning the economic incentives of participants. There are 2 primary personas to whom AVT is fundamental on the Aventus Network. The transaction processor (or validator), who stakes AVT to operate a node, is personally damaged by losing their AVT deposit if they engage in damaging behaviour to the Network.The transaction originator, who pays AVT as gas fees to the transaction processor. The exact cost per transaction is determined by a free market in which the originator specifies what they are willing to pay and the processor processes if they are happy with the fees.DeFi Analogy (Yield Farming)​: Aventus does not offer yield-farming as an option. However, there is some similarity in that Aventus Validators contribute AVT (asset at risk, returned upon exit) in return for generating a yield (fees paid). “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aventus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aventus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aventus using one of the exchanges listed above.

