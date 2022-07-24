aWSB (aWSB) Price Hits $13.96 on Exchanges

aWSB (aWSB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. aWSB has a market capitalization of $85,322.09 and approximately $123.00 worth of aWSB was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, aWSB has traded up 18.4% against the dollar. One aWSB coin can now be purchased for approximately $13.96 or 0.00061114 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004379 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001602 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00017096 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001811 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00032727 BTC.
aWSB Coin Profile
aWSB’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,113 coins.
aWSB Coin Trading
