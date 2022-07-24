aWSB (aWSB) Price Hits $13.96 on Exchanges

aWSB (aWSB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. aWSB has a market capitalization of $85,322.09 and approximately $123.00 worth of aWSB was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, aWSB has traded up 18.4% against the dollar. One aWSB coin can now be purchased for approximately $13.96 or 0.00061114 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004379 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001602 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00017096 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00032727 BTC.

aWSB Coin Profile

aWSB’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,113 coins.

aWSB Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aWSB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade aWSB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase aWSB using one of the exchanges listed above.

