Axe 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $5.00 (AXE)

Axe (AXE) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 24th. Over the last seven days, Axe has traded 6.7% higher against the dollar. One Axe coin can currently be bought for about $0.0107 or 0.00000047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Axe has a total market cap of $56,219.08 and approximately $5.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.57 or 0.00244434 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000088 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Axe Coin Profile

Axe is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Axe is axerunners.com. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling Axe

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axe using one of the exchanges listed above.

