AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

AXTI has been the topic of several other research reports. Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of AXT from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of AXT in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of AXT from $9.50 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $10.25.

AXT Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AXTI opened at $6.67 on Wednesday. AXT has a one year low of $4.97 and a one year high of $10.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.48 million, a P/E ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.60.

Institutional Trading of AXT

AXT ( NASDAQ:AXTI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. AXT had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $39.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that AXT will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in AXT in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AXT in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in AXT in the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in AXT in the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in AXT in the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. Institutional investors own 53.51% of the company’s stock.

About AXT

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

