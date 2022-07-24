B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Price Target Cut to C$7.50 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$9.00 to C$7.50 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on B2Gold from C$7.75 to C$8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James set a $6.00 price objective on B2Gold and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$8.25 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $7.06.

BTG stock opened at $3.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. B2Gold has a one year low of $3.10 and a one year high of $5.07.

B2Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:BTG Get Rating ) (TSE:BTO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $365.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.64 million. B2Gold had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 15.30%. As a group, analysts anticipate that B2Gold will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.21%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in B2Gold by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 29,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 2,774 shares during the period. Smith Group Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of B2Gold by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 7,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of B2Gold by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 28,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of B2Gold by 11.1% during the first quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 38,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in B2Gold by 4.2% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 161,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

