BaaSid (BAAS) Tops 1-Day Volume of $219,830.00

BaaSid (BAAS) traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 24th. BaaSid has a market cap of $5.17 million and approximately $219,830.00 worth of BaaSid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BaaSid has traded up 33.4% against the U.S. dollar. One BaaSid coin can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BaaSid Profile

BaaSid (BAAS) is a coin. BaaSid’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,200,000,000 coins. The official message board for BaaSid is medium.com/@baasid.info. The official website for BaaSid is www.baasid.com/#token. BaaSid’s official Twitter account is @baa_sid and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BaaSid (Blockchain as a Service) is an authentication blockchain-based project that aims to offer certificate services to ISP (Internet Service Providers) from numerous peer-to-peer links. The BaaSid creates a one-time access through encryption, fragmentation, summon, correlation, descrambling and biometric verification. The previous factors enable the user to gain immediate access without losing time in numerous procedures. The issued token from BaaSid is BAAS. BAAS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token with the objective of providing to the network users a compensation for their activity and instant access. “

