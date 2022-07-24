Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) PT Lowered to $79.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $88.00 to $79.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

BMI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Badger Meter from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Badger Meter from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Badger Meter in a report on Friday, July 15th. They set a neutral rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $94.67.

Badger Meter Stock Performance

Shares of BMI stock opened at $89.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.69 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.14. Badger Meter has a fifty-two week low of $73.20 and a fifty-two week high of $112.36.

Badger Meter Announces Dividend

Badger Meter ( NYSE:BMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $137.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.04 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Badger Meter will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.53%.

Institutional Trading of Badger Meter

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Badger Meter in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Badger Meter in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Badger Meter by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 355 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Badger Meter in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

