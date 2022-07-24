Bank of Georgia Group (LON:BGEO) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,375.35

Bank of Georgia Group PLC (LON:BGEO – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,375.35 ($16.44) and traded as high as GBX 1,440 ($17.21). Bank of Georgia Group shares last traded at GBX 1,438 ($17.19), with a volume of 70,534 shares changing hands.

Bank of Georgia Group Stock Up 0.3 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,460.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,373.47. The stock has a market capitalization of £705.23 million and a P/E ratio of 292.87.

Get Bank of Georgia Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bank of Georgia Group news, insider Alasdair (Al) Breach acquired 84,007 shares of Bank of Georgia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,256 ($15.01) per share, for a total transaction of £1,055,127.92 ($1,261,360.33). In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 143,576 shares of company stock worth $189,070,700.

About Bank of Georgia Group

Bank of Georgia Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Georgia. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and BNB. The Retail Banking segment offers consumer loans, mortgage loans, overdrafts, credit cards, and other credit facilities; funds transfer and settlement services; and customers' deposits for individuals and legal entities under the Express, Bank of Georgia, MSME, and SOLO brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Georgia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Georgia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.