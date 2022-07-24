Barclays Lowers Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) Price Target to $80.00

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Barclays from $105.00 to $80.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.83% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RHI. Bank of America cut shares of Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. CL King lifted their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $128.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial cut shares of Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Robert Half International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Robert Half International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.43.

Robert Half International Stock Performance

RHI opened at $77.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.95. Robert Half International has a 52 week low of $73.10 and a 52 week high of $125.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.49.

Insider Activity at Robert Half International

Robert Half International ( NYSE:RHI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.01. Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 49.37%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Robert Half International will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Paul F. Gentzkow sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.87, for a total value of $4,643,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,608,995.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Robert Half International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Robert Half International during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Robert Half International during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Robert Half International during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Robert Half International during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Robert Half International during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 86.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

