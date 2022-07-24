Barclays Trims DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) Target Price to $38.00

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $43.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

DCP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of DCP Midstream from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of DCP Midstream from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of DCP Midstream from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of DCP Midstream from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of DCP Midstream from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.00.

DCP Midstream stock opened at $31.10 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. DCP Midstream has a 12 month low of $23.58 and a 12 month high of $39.54. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 2.89.

DCP Midstream ( NYSE:DCP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. DCP Midstream had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The company’s revenue was up 45.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DCP Midstream will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.70%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 11,603,538 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $318,865,000 after buying an additional 391,216 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 2.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,090,798 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $170,848,000 after buying an additional 109,724 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 12.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,031,239 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $101,728,000 after buying an additional 337,227 shares during the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 11.6% during the first quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 2,971,690 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $99,730,000 after buying an additional 309,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 5.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,109,335 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $70,789,000 after buying an additional 112,183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.25% of the company’s stock.

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates through Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); and fractionating NGLs.

