Barclays Trims Rotork (LON:ROR) Target Price to GBX 310

Rotork (LON:ROR – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from GBX 345 ($4.12) to GBX 310 ($3.71) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
ROR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Rotork in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 345 ($4.12) price objective on shares of Rotork in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 420 ($5.02) price objective on shares of Rotork in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a sell rating on shares of Rotork in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 397 ($4.75).
Rotork Price Performance
ROR opened at GBX 256.20 ($3.06) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 255.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 295.40. The firm has a market cap of £2.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,846.67. Rotork has a twelve month low of GBX 230.40 ($2.75) and a twelve month high of GBX 375.60 ($4.49). The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.
Insider Transactions at Rotork
Rotork Company Profile
Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.
Featured Articles
- Three Watchlist Stocks to Capitalize on Sector Rotation
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/18 – 7/22
- Falling Copper Prices Weigh On Freeport McMoran’s Earnings, But Long Term Fundamentals Intact
- Snap Stock Falters As Growth Slows To Record Low
- Lackluster Results Provide An Opportunity In Tractor Supply Company
Receive News & Ratings for Rotork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rotork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.