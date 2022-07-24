Barclays Trims Rotork (LON:ROR) Target Price to GBX 310

Rotork (LON:ROR – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from GBX 345 ($4.12) to GBX 310 ($3.71) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ROR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Rotork in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 345 ($4.12) price objective on shares of Rotork in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 420 ($5.02) price objective on shares of Rotork in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a sell rating on shares of Rotork in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 397 ($4.75).

ROR opened at GBX 256.20 ($3.06) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 255.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 295.40. The firm has a market cap of £2.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,846.67. Rotork has a twelve month low of GBX 230.40 ($2.75) and a twelve month high of GBX 375.60 ($4.49). The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

In other news, insider Peter Dilnot bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 267 ($3.19) per share, for a total transaction of £26,700 ($31,918.71). In related news, insider Kiet Huynh sold 11,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 270 ($3.23), for a total transaction of £31,914 ($38,151.82). Also, insider Peter Dilnot purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 267 ($3.19) per share, with a total value of £26,700 ($31,918.71).

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

