Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) PT Set at €110.00 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($111.11) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BMW has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($90.91) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Barclays set a €100.00 ($101.01) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €105.00 ($106.06) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a €112.00 ($113.13) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €120.00 ($121.21) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

ETR:BMW opened at €77.10 ($77.88) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €77.60 and its 200-day moving average is €81.97. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €67.58 ($68.26) and a 52-week high of €100.42 ($101.43). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.91, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $46.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.58.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

